Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,865.10 ($37.69).

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,386 ($31.39) to GBX 3,096 ($40.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 3,053 ($40.16) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,790.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,323.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,062 ($40.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

