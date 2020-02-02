Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Position Reduced by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Perspecta by 12,264.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Perspecta by 65.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Perspecta by 32.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 71,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Perspecta by 21.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after buying an additional 145,578 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of PRSP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,945. Perspecta Inc has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

