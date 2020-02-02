Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Perspecta worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Perspecta by 12,264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Perspecta by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $29.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

