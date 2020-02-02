Phantasma Price Tops $0.0311 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $461,113.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bitbns and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00046784 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00067010 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,451.50 or 0.99958118 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000720 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046166 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001588 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

