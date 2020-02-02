Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 2.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $40,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.