Phore Price Up 25.2% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $176.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000914 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Nanex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000123 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,930,229 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Nanex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

