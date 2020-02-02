Photon Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last Week (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Photon has a market capitalization of $139,140.00 and $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,435.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.45 or 0.02027148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.92 or 0.04054520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00757272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00122305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00793285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009389 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00710604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,438,981,905 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

