Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Down 6% This Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $116,632.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000574 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000820 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,487,804,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

