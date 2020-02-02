Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $628,060.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $628,060.00 and approximately $594.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,376,016 coins and its circulating supply is 415,115,580 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

