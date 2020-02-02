Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.94%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

