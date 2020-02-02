PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PiplCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $113,570.00 and approximately $301.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.02970731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130113 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022003 BTC.

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,171,297 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PiplCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

