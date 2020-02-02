Pirate Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.80 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $80,491.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 144,760,527 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

