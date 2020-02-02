Pirl (PIRL) Market Cap Tops $483,229.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $483,229.00 and approximately $11,440.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 64,163,180 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

