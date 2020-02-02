PIVX Trading 8.8% Higher This Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, PIVX has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $17.12 million and $651,106.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Coinbe.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012684 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005188 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 92.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Binance, YoBit, BiteBTC, Coinbe, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bisq, Graviex, Trade By Trade, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Coinroom and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.