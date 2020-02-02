Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,129 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $48,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA opened at $16.65 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

