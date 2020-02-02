Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Plantronics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $95,767.11. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,830.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $152,365.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLT opened at $28.72 on Friday. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $461.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

