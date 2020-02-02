PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,933 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.30% of PlayAGS worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 22.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,301,000 after acquiring an additional 343,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at $5,346,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PlayAGS by 116.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 224,113 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in PlayAGS by 210.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 319,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 216,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PlayAGS by 282.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 157,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

AGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $364.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

