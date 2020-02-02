PlayChip (PLA) Hits One Day Volume of $590.00

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $590.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayChip has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayChip token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.95 or 0.05946435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034922 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010486 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip's official website is www.playchip.com. PlayChip's official message board is medium.com/playchip.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

