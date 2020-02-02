PlayGame (PXG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,235.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $244,265.00 and $1,235.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.02970731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130113 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022003 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

