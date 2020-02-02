PLNcoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (PLNC)

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. PLNcoin has a total market capitalization of $4,850.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PLNcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,270.45 or 2.14576090 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025616 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLNcoin Coin Profile

PLNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org.

PLNcoin Coin Trading

PLNcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLNcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

