PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.11.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

