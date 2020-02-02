POA Network Hits Market Cap of $3.87 Million (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About POA Network

Get POA Network alerts:

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.