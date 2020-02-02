POA Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. POA has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $89,064.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Profile

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

