Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Intel by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Intel by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

