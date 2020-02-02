Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 11,476 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.9% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 265,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,224,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.43 and a 200 day moving average of $195.42. The stock has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,855 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $23,615,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

