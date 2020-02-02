Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,402.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,275.98. The firm has a market cap of $988.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

