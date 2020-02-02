Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Polaris Industries worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 19.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

