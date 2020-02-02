Polis Hits Market Capitalization of $7.98 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Polis has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $6,646.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,456,975 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

