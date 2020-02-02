Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $10.71 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Polymath has a market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Koinex, DDEX and Upbit. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00757272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033444 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,763,328 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Kucoin, DDEX, Bitbns, UEX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Binance, Ethfinex, Huobi, IDEX, Kyber Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

