PolySwarm (NCT) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and IDEX. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $3,658.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

