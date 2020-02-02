Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €75.11 ($87.34).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

ETR PAH3 opened at €61.14 ($71.09) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.40. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €53.60 ($62.33) and a 52 week high of €70.66 ($82.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

