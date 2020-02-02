PostCoin (POST) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.00

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, PostCoin has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. PostCoin has a market cap of $23,843.00 and $2.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008382 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000479 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

POST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

