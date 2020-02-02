Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$33.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$35.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.69. The company has a current ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

