Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. Premier posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PINC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 688,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.38. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $301,594.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484 over the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,056,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,148,000 after acquiring an additional 979,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at about $23,463,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at about $11,634,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,147,000 after acquiring an additional 327,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 531,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 259,259 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

