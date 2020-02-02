Primecoin Price Hits $0.0519 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Poloniex, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $7,684.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,559,459 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Poloniex and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

