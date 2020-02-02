Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. Primo Water reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRMW. ValuEngine downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

PRMW stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $599.62 million, a P/E ratio of 167.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 117,124 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,289,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

