Private Advisory Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 286,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 156,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 36,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,633. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

