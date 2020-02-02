Private Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

PSP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 87,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,910. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.