Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 16,999 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,999 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,022,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 308,029 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 111,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 939,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000.

BSCK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. 335,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,168. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

