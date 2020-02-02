Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,008 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT traded down $4.02 on Friday, reaching $131.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,784,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.43 and its 200-day moving average is $134.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

