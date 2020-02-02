Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 26,950 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,950 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.23% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QAI traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 133,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $32.01.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.5878 dividend. This is an increase from IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

