Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 39,629 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,629 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,031,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 290,943 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 478,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 295,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 347,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

