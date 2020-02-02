Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 21,143 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.