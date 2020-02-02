Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 18,644 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $16,325,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 185.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 257,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

