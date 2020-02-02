Privatix Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,070.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, COSS and YoBit. Privatix has a market capitalization of $354,407.00 and $5,070.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Privatix has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Privatix Profile

Privatix launched on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix.

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

