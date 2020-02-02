PRIZM Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, PRIZM has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $112.29 million and approximately $420,125.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002391 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,463.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.88 or 0.04089799 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001894 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00704490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002394 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.