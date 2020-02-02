ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ProAssurance by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 135.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 870.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ProAssurance will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

