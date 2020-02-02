ProChain Price Up 1.1% Over Last 24 Hours (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One ProChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000617 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, OKEx, FCoin and Bibox. During the last week, ProChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ProChain has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $439,273.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.98 or 0.05993784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024726 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00126918 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About ProChain

ProChain (CRYPTO:PRA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. ProChain’s official message board is weibo.com/prochain. ProChain’s official website is chain.pro. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProChain Token Trading

ProChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, Bibox and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

