Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 360,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,576,000 after acquiring an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $124.62 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.08 and a one year high of $127.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.