ProCurrency Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. ProCurrency has a market capitalization of $2,806.00 and approximately $1,266.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProCurrency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, ProCurrency has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.48 or 0.02640907 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ProCurrency

PROC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,398,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,323,826 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io.

ProCurrency Coin Trading

ProCurrency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

